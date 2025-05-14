Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,322,000 after purchasing an additional 625,008 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:DUK opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

