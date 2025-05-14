Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 251 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BX stock opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,660,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,981,930 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.