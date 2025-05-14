NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 772,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $410.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $406.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

