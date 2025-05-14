Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $1,037.43 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $850.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $971.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $214.75 billion, a PE ratio of 151.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,055.83.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,844 shares of company stock valued at $14,204,938. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

