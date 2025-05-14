Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

