NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $520.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

