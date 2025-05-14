Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705,680 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $612,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

