Obermeyer Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

