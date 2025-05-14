OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after buying an additional 420,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $704,419,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $297.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.01 and a 200 day moving average of $286.25.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

