Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

