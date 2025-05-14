Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

