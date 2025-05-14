Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.26.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.
Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
