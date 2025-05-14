Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.08 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in NRG Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

