Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON). In a filing disclosed on May 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Honeywell International stock on April 3rd.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/11/2025.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.60 and its 200 day moving average is $215.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.23.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.