Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Cfra Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

