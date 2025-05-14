Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnera in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Magnera Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE MAGN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Magnera has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.35). Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Magnera news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt Begle purchased 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $284,052.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,217.41. The trade was a 84.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 60,275 shares of company stock worth $993,653. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAGN. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $61,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnera by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth about $42,851,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnera by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 539,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,047,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

