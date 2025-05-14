Blockchain Stocks To Research – May 13th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are equity shares of companies that develop, manage or provide services and infrastructure for blockchain technology. They can include firms involved in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain software development, exchanges and other applications of distributed ledger systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation of blockchain ecosystems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.39. 3,378,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,427,089. Oracle has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $454.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average of $162.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,187,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,948,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 4.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock remained flat at $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,179,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965,625. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,855. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,429. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 6.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Further Reading