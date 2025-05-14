OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.37.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

