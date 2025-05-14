OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $413.22 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.77 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.