Best Space Stocks To Consider – May 13th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, Archer Aviation, and GE Aerospace are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the space industry—ranging from satellite manufacturing and launch services to ground-segment equipment and space tourism. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to growth opportunities in commercial space activities such as Earth observation, satellite communications, defense payloads and human spaceflight. Although often marked by high R&D costs and long development timelines, space stocks can offer significant long-term upside as global demand for space-based services expands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,647,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,846,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, reaching $203.96. 10,013,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,431. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $205.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,826. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 76,666,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,823. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.10. 3,669,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.25. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $223.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Read More