279 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Bought by Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in GE Aerospace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $221.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.48. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $223.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

