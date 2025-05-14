Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued on Sunday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

