LRI Investments LLC Sells 241 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LRI Investments LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 79,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 50,273 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 521,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.