MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 3,098 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,034,000 after buying an additional 7,347,354 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

