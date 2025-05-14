Main Street Group LTD Has $263,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Main Street Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in CSX were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after buying an additional 5,568,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

