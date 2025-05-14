Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,300 shares of company stock worth $8,765,860. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $466.12 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.06 and a 200-day moving average of $413.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

