MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

