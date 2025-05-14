Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $494,916,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after buying an additional 1,361,397 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $128,221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $114,449,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,856,000 after buying an additional 573,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.37.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

