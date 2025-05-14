Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Acquires Shares of 170,000 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,332,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. The trade was a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,789. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.79 and a 12 month high of $179.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

