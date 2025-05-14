Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,035 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences makes up 2.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. This represents a 238.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of RCUS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

