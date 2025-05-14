MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $63,613,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,515.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,099.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,988.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,561.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

