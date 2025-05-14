Parkwood LLC Purchases 26,035 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.8% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 1,270,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after buying an additional 2,064,492 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.