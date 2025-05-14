Fluent (FLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on Fluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

