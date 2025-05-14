7,196 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.72 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

