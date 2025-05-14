Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 93,737 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. nVent Electric makes up about 2.6% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE NVT opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

