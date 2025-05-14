Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Purchases 840,731 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares during the period. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics accounts for approximately 3.3% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.77% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $95,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

