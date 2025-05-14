DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 324.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,228 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $48,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $3,858,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $9,324,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,573 shares of company stock worth $30,407,073 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.59 and a beta of 1.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

