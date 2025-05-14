Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Roku accounts for 3.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Roku by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,111 shares of company stock worth $4,377,112. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

Roku Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

