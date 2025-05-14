Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Buys 1,801,370 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801,370 shares during the quarter. Olema Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned approximately 12.75% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $42,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

