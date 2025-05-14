MPM Bioimpact LLC Acquires 22,426 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines comprises approximately 1.9% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,082 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 4.6%

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,928.32. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.