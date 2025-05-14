MPM Bioimpact LLC Buys Shares of 414,035 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 118,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

