NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.57.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

