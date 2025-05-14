Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 54,103 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,103 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Intel by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Intel Stock Up 1.7%

INTC stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.