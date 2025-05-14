CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $440.20 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,431 shares of company stock valued at $76,275,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

