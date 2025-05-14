Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IWD opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

