Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,760,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $422.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $424.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

