Man Group plc Has $127.18 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Man Group plc boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715,194 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.41% of VICI Properties worth $127,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 228,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 73,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

