Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $181.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.28.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

