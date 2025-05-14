MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE UPS opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

