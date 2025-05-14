Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $231,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $282.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

